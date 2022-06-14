Curley Company ups KayAnn Schoeneman to president

WASHINGTON: Curley Company has promoted KayAnn Schoeneman from EVP to president.

Schoeneman started in the role on June 1 and reports directly to founder and CEO Jennifer Curley. Previously, Curley also occupied the president position, but it is now a standalone role that Schoeneman serves in.

In her new role, Schoeneman is responsible for aligning and mobilizing Curley Company’s client service activities, overseeing day-to-day client and team operations. She will also serve as a strategic adviser and relationship manager for key clients, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Additional responsibilities include recruitment, retention and profit margin growth.

"A huge priority for [Curley Company] is DE&I," Schoeneman told PRWeek. "We've been working with The Almond Group to ensure that as we grow, we're prioritizing diversity [across the board]."

Schoeneman's replacement as EVP has not been named.

Schoeneman’s promotion follows a year of significant growth for Curley Company, including increases in organic client growth (79%) and digital advocacy (300%), according to a company statement. The firm also saw double-digit growth in its trade association practice, which comprises roughly 40% of its client base.

Since 2020, Curley Company’s client roster has tripled, while revenue and headcount have both doubled.

Before joining Curley, Schoeneman was market leader for Ketchum’s Washington, DC, office. Prior to that, she was an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University and VP of comms at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

In January, Curley Company appointed Julie Crimmins as VP and group manager.

Curley Company was a finalist for PRWeek's Outstanding Boutique Agency of the Year for North America in 2020 and 2021.

Editor's note: This story was updated on June 14 with comment from Schoeneman.