News

Combined Finsbury Glover Hering, Sard Verbinnen rebrands as FGS Global

The two firms merged in December, creating a business with 25 offices worldwide and more than 1,000 comms professionals.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Alexander Geiser, CEO of FGS.
Alexander Geiser, CEO of FGS.

NEW YORK: The agency resulting from the combination of corporate specialist shops Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen & Co. has rebranded as FGS Global. 

The firm, which deems itself the strategic adviser for the stakeholder economy, wanted a fresh brand to represent the services it provides in different marketplaces. 

“The letters [in FGS Global] are a nod to the legacy firms, but we also wanted to acknowledge this is something different we’re building,” said Jason Miner, a partner at FGS Global.

The two firms completed their merger in December. The combined business works across five integrated offerings, including crisis and issues management, public policy and government affairs, financial and transaction communications, corporate reputation and transformation and change.

“Our clients are dealing with issues right now that touch on investors, external stakeholders, employees, regulators and policymakers. There’s rarely a problem that just sits in one silo anymore,” Miner added. “We wanted to build a firm that could partner with clients in tackling [issues] no matter which form they took on.”

FGH parent WPP owns 57.4% of the new business, while U.S. private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, which has a 40% stake in SVC, retains a small ownership stake. Nearly 40% of the agency's employees own equity in the company, with FGH employee shareholders holding 25.9% ownership. 

As of October, the combined business was valued at $917 million. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Curley Company ups KayAnn Schoeneman to president

Curley Company ups KayAnn Schoeneman to president

Alexander Geiser, CEO of FGS.

Combined Finsbury Glover Hering, Sard Verbinnen rebrands as FGS Global

FT subscribers can sync their existing account with their Teams app. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Financial Times is first news organization with embedded app for Microsoft Teams

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

Global is entering gaming advertising with an investment in platform Odeeo.

Global invests in gaming advertising platform Odeeo

Moderna selected Dxtra Health over three other participants in February.

Moderna appoints Dxtra Health as global AOR

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Piedilato was creative director and VP at Edelman and creative director at Grey.

Golin Health names Smitha Piedilato first executive creative director

PRWeek Pride in PR: Lauren Gray

PRWeek Pride in PR: Lauren Gray

Jackeline Stewart-Hawkins, EVP and head of Edelman’s multicultural practice.

Edelman multicultural practice grows 68% in less than two years