Combined Finsbury Glover Hering, Sard Verbinnen rebrands as FGS Global

NEW YORK: The agency resulting from the combination of corporate specialist shops Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen & Co. has rebranded as FGS Global.

The firm, which deems itself the strategic adviser for the stakeholder economy, wanted a fresh brand to represent the services it provides in different marketplaces.

“The letters [in FGS Global] are a nod to the legacy firms, but we also wanted to acknowledge this is something different we’re building,” said Jason Miner, a partner at FGS Global.

The two firms completed their merger in December. The combined business works across five integrated offerings, including crisis and issues management, public policy and government affairs, financial and transaction communications, corporate reputation and transformation and change.

“Our clients are dealing with issues right now that touch on investors, external stakeholders, employees, regulators and policymakers. There’s rarely a problem that just sits in one silo anymore,” Miner added. “We wanted to build a firm that could partner with clients in tackling [issues] no matter which form they took on.”

FGH parent WPP owns 57.4% of the new business, while U.S. private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, which has a 40% stake in SVC, retains a small ownership stake. Nearly 40% of the agency's employees own equity in the company, with FGH employee shareholders holding 25.9% ownership.

As of October, the combined business was valued at $917 million.