Financial Times is first news organization with embedded app for Microsoft Teams

LONDON: The Financial Times is making waves, becoming the first major news organization to offer an embedded app for Microsoft Teams.

The app will allow Microsoft Teams users to access FT content from within the communication platform. Teams users can download the FT app for free via the Microsoft Teams store, or a system administrator can enable it for an entire organization.

Within the app, users will have access to their myFT digest and can choose which topics they want to follow to appear in the digest. They will receive updated headlines throughout the day on these topics of choice within the Teams app. Users can also access the last 20 articles they've saved on the FT website or mobile app, as well as create a reading list to return to within Microsoft Teams. The app will also enable easy sharing within Teams.

The decision to launch the app was a result of a number of factors, such as the pandemic and rise of work from home culture have both changed the way people collaborate and consume information. In addition, the release notes that an estimated 60% of organizations that subscribe to FT also use Microsoft Teams. With the app, users will be able to more easily find content that is relevant to them and share it with their colleagues or peers.

FT subscribers can sync their existing account with their Teams app and non-subscribers will be given an option to create a free account after downloading the app. This free subscription will give them access to the same features and three full articles per month.