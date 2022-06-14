News

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

The accelerator will help diverse female founders in media, marketing and technology bring their business plans to life.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

Ad industry nonprofit She Runs It has teamed up with nonprofit Digitalundivided to launch an early-stage startup accelerator program for underrepresented women in marketing, media and technology. 

START Program, revealed on Tuesday, aims to give women entrepreneurs of color access to tools and opportunities they may not otherwise have had. 

“We are focusing on women of color because our industry is profoundly under-indexing on these workforce populations,” said Lynn Branigan, president and CEO of She Runs It. 

A cohort of ten to 15 female founders will be selected by a jury of industry leaders to participate in the 10-week program, where they will receive access to tools and one-on-one mentoring by a member of the She Runs It Foundation board or another industry executive.

“This mentorship piece is important not just for access or leadership examples, but also for that ongoing connectivity,” Lauren Maillian, CEO of Digitalundivided said. “Mentorship is transformative, regardless of where women are in their startup journey.”

In addition to mentoring, participants will be given tools and strategies to bring their business ideas to life, such as learning how to write a business plan and understanding how funding works. Participants will also hear from guest speakers on topics that relate to the businesses they’re trying to launch. 

The program will conclude in December with a “demo day” in which the participants will pitch their business ideas to industry leaders and potential investors.  

“Less than half of 1% of VC dollars go to women of color-founded businesses,” Maillian said. “Demo day is a wonderful opportunity for increased visibility and a path to funding, as well as exposure to investors who are primed and interested in what the women will have built.”

In addition to underrepresentation in the industry, the program seeks to address the detrimental economic impacts the pandemic has had on women, and particularly women of color.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

FT subscribers can sync their existing account with their Teams app. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Financial Times is first news organization with embedded app for Microsoft Teams

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

She Runs It and Digitalundivided team up on startup accelerator program

Global is entering gaming advertising with an investment in platform Odeeo.

Global invests in gaming advertising platform Odeeo

Moderna selected Dxtra Health over three other participants in February.

Moderna appoints Dxtra Health as global AOR

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Piedilato was creative director and VP at Edelman and creative director at Grey.

Golin Health names Smitha Piedilato first executive creative director

PRWeek Pride in PR: Lauren Gray

PRWeek Pride in PR: Lauren Gray

Richard Edelman's firm has also established a racial justice comms task force. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Edelman multicultural practice grows 68% in less than two years

Greg Lao will lead the new agency.

IPG Health launches comms firm Humancare

Fashion brands are more effectively communicating their ESG work, says Talkwalker. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Jimmy Choo tops Talkwalker list of most loved U.S. brands