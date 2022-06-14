Global invests in gaming advertising platform Odeeo

Global has entered the gaming advertising market by investing in a business that serves audio ads in mobile games.

Odeeo, a tech startup with headquarters in Tel Aviv, enables brands and studios to run audio ads along with visual elements in a game. It has more than 500 games integrated on the platform and claims “hundreds of advertisers” use it.

As part of Global’s investment, its Digital Ad Exchange (Dax) will operate as Odeeo’s exclusive sales partner in the U.K. and in the U.S.

The investment is part of a $9 million round of seed funding led by gaming venture capital firm Play Ventures and Global.

Other investors include Eric Seufert (of Heracles Capital), Anton Gauffin (founder of Huuuge Games), Christian Calderon (founder of GameJam) and Lior Shiff (founder of TripleDot Studios).

Odeeo was set up by chief executive Amit Monheit and chief operating officer Elad Stern in 2021.

“There’s huge potential to improve how brands advertise in games so Elad and I are delighted to be partnering with Global and Dax. Together, we can help brands explore new opportunities and reach target audiences,” Monheit said.

“Mobile gaming is immensely popular and audio ads in this space are unique as they don’t interrupt the experience," said Monheit. "By combining our expertise, we’ll be able to keep innovating and growing the in-game audio world.”

Global Group chief executive Stephen Miron said the business has been tracking Odeeo since it was formed.

“This reinforces our strategy of being the market leader for all forms of audio advertising, across live radio, podcasts, audio articles and now mobile gaming. We’re looking forward to partnering with Amit and Elad to help the gaming creator community make the most of audio advertising opportunities,” he said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.