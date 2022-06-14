Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed

The Five Campaigns we Liked in May poll was won by McDonald's 'One's lovin' it', with more than half of the votes for a campaign to celebrate the Jubilee. Justice 4 Grenfell's, Jubilee street party came second with 31 per cent of the vote, using a thought-provoking and powerful image of empty seats.

1. Justice 4 Grenfell, Jubilee street party

The campaign used the simple image of a table at a Jubilee street party, with the 72 place settings and empty seats representing the people who died in the fire five years ago. PR agency Here Be Dragons was behind the campaign.

Grenfell Tower: Chairs left empty for victims at Jubilee party https://t.co/feaeja8NUl — Justice4Grenfell (@officialJ4G) May 30, 2022

2. Margaret Atwood’s unburnable book

In a stunt to protest the rise in book-banning in North American schools, publisher Penguin Random House and Canada-based agency Rethink worked with Margaret Atwood, author of the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

A copy of her book was created that is impossible to burn – complete with a black Cinefoil dust jacket, a phenolic hardcover and pages with white heat shield foil.

3. The Icelandic Tourist board, ‘OutHorse Your Email’

Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) offered people the chance to have their out-of-office emails written by an Icelandic horse on a giant keyboard. The message was to urge holidaymakers to disconnect from work while away.

4. Love Island and eBay

In Love Island’s drive to become a “more eco-friendly production”, its contestants were dressed up in second-hand clothing in a partnership with eBay. According to eBay, searches on the platform for ‘preloved clothes’ increased eightfold in 2021, while 80 per cent of Gen Z consumers surveyed said they had recently bought second-hand items. Love Island contestants will wear second-hand clothes for the first time, as ITV partners with eBay for season eighthttps://t.co/cD80Gc1x1Y — ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2022

5. McDonald's, One's lovin' it

This campaign to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (led by Ready10 in partnership with Leo Burnett) cast a refined spell over McDonald's image. Anyone wishing to smarten up their Big Mac meal could enter a competition to win a set of bone china 'fast food' packaging, while the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performed the burger chain's 'I'm lovin' it' jingle.