Golin Health names Smitha Piedilato first executive creative director

NEW YORK: Golin Health has named Smitha Piedilato as its first executive creative director.

Based in Golin’s New York office, Piedilato reports to Cori McKeever, global president of healthcare.

Piedilato is overseeing visual design and copywriting and building a full-service creative offering for the agency specialty brand. She is also leading data-backed campaigns with creative insights for target audiences such as healthcare professionals, corporate leadership and patients.

The Interpublic Group firm is announcing Piedilato’s hire “on the heels of Golin Health growth momentum that is seeing success from having a dedicated creative leader at the helm of strategy,” An agency spokesperson said via email. Piedilato joined the agency in February.

Piedilato was previously creative director and VP at Edelman and creative director at Grey. She has worked with healthcare and consumer health products such as Basaglar, Cialis, Restylane Kysse and Verzenio.

Golin Health has also hired Keren Shashoua as SVP and head of design.

Golin’s health specialist unit grew by 26% in the U.S. in 2021; it has 90 staffers.