News

IPG Health launches comms firm Humancare

Last July, Interpublic united its FCB Health and McCann Health networks under the new IPG Health banner

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Greg Lao will lead the new agency.
Greg Lao will lead the new agency.

NEW YORK: IPG Health has launched a healthcare communications agency called Humancare. 

The firm, dedicated to making humans care, draws on empathy, data-driven insights and creativity to create experiences for providers and patients that inspire action and drive behavior change, according to a statement. Humancare provides clients with brand strategy, creative and brand engagement support.

Humancare is led by managing director Greg Lao, who is reporting to Tammy Fischer, group president of FCBCure and Humancare. Employees include scientists, artists and entrepreneurs who partner with clients combining healthcare providers and other types of organizations.   

Last July, Interpublic Group united its FCB Health and McCann Health networks under the new IPG Health banner. FCB Health network agency brands include flagship shops FCB Health New York, Area 23, FCBCure and Neon, while McCann Health network brands include McCann Health New York, McCann Health New Jersey and McCann Health Managed Markets. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Richard Edelman's firm has also established a racial justice comms task force. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Edelman multicultural practice grows 68% in less than two years

Greg Lao will lead the new agency.

IPG Health launches comms firm Humancare

Fashion brands are more effectively communicating their ESG work, says Talkwalker. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Jimmy Choo tops Talkwalker list of most loved U.S. brands

Chapman: 'Steadier heads can see that digital advertising has a lot going for it.'

Snap-ocalypse through a different lens: Why it's not quite as bad as everyone thinks

L-R: GSK's new branding vs its old branding.

GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Grant Toups

PRWeek Pride in PR: Grant Toups

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ivette LópezFreeman

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ivette LópezFreeman

Women of Distinction inspire excellence

Women of Distinction inspire excellence

There were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ad Council counteracts surge in overdoses with youth fentanyl awareness campaign