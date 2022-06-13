IPG Health launches comms firm Humancare

NEW YORK: IPG Health has launched a healthcare communications agency called Humancare.

The firm, dedicated to making humans care, draws on empathy, data-driven insights and creativity to create experiences for providers and patients that inspire action and drive behavior change, according to a statement. Humancare provides clients with brand strategy, creative and brand engagement support.

Humancare is led by managing director Greg Lao, who is reporting to Tammy Fischer, group president of FCBCure and Humancare. Employees include scientists, artists and entrepreneurs who partner with clients combining healthcare providers and other types of organizations.

Last July, Interpublic Group united its FCB Health and McCann Health networks under the new IPG Health banner. FCB Health network agency brands include flagship shops FCB Health New York, Area 23, FCBCure and Neon, while McCann Health network brands include McCann Health New York, McCann Health New Jersey and McCann Health Managed Markets.