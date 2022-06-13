Jimmy Choo tops Talkwalker list of most loved U.S. brands

News

Talkwalker partnered with social media management company Hootsuite on the research.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Fashion brands are more effectively communicating their ESG work, says Talkwalker. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Seven of the 10 most loved brands in the U.S. are in the beauty and fashion industries, according to research from Talkwalker, which partnered with social media management company Hootsuite.

The report found that beauty brands have effectively communicated about their environmental and sustainability efforts, a move that resonates with customers.

The third annual Brand Love Report draws on Talkwalker's Brand Love Index, which uses AI to measure sentiment and consumer engagement from internal and external data. For this year's edition, they analyzed 2.6 billion conversations from more than 1,500 global brands, drawing on social media, blogs and reviews. Brands received equally weighted scores for passion, trust and customer satisfaction, and the analysis also considered a brand's focus on environmental, social and sustainability issues.

According to the report, the top 10 most loved brands in the U.S. are Jimmy Choo, Downy, Dolce & Gabbana, Estée Lauder, Oral-B, Mercedes-Benz, KitKat, Nespresso, Adidas and HelloFresh.

The report also recommends that brands create products that have corresponding concrete environmental or social benefits, implementing diversity, equity and inclusion and workforce well-being efforts, prioritizing personalization of experiences and products and building emotional digital experiences. It also advises brands to take a customer-centric approach, demonstrating that they are truly listening to the needs and wants of its customers.

