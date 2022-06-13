GSK updates brand identity following renewed purpose

Global healthcare giant GSK has updated its brand identity to symbolize a "unity of science, technology and talent to battle and conquer disease." The new identity was designed by brand consultancy Wolff Olins and is being rolled out in the coming months.

The updated identity follows GSK’s new Ahead Together purpose and growth ambitions, as well as its proposed demerger this year, which will see GSK become a company focused on biopharma innovation. Its consumer business has been renamed as Haleon.





Inspired by the striking imagery found in biosciences, the new identity retains the GSK name and orange logo, and features curved forms that Wolff Olins says evokes the "adaptable nature of the human immune system."

“GSK is moving towards our most significant corporate change in 20 years," said Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK.

The brand and agency also prioritised accessibility when developing assets, which were tested for legibility both on-screen and in print. For instance, a custom typeface by Face37 was designed by utilising ink traps, where the corners or details are removed from the letterforms.

“Our ambition was to create a brand identity that signalled extraordinary adaptability," Emma Barratt, global executive creative director at Wolff Olins, explained. "But we had to balance this out with a need for warmth."

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.