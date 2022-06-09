News

Highlights from PRWeek’s Women of Distinction

Major themes: the new workplace landscape, prioritizing mental health and the power communicators have to drive change.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Ewan Larkin).
(Photo credit: Ewan Larkin).

NEW YORK: The 2022 PRWeek of Women Distinction event in New York City featured panels on how to manage the pandemic workplace environment and employee mental health. 

Members of the opening panel emphasized the need to build a strong community for employees in an ever-changing and uncertain landscape. 

“No matter what you do — all the conferences, off-sites, strategy sessions, fun parties — nothing will matter unless your team knows you care," said Rosanna Fiske, global chief communications officer at Royal Caribbean Group. "That allows you to have an open discussion with your team."

Another panel, which featured some of PRWeek’s Women to Watch, asked speakers to share career highlights and advice for the rising generation. 

Carmen San Segundo, director of communications at IBM, spoke about living in many cities and moving to the U.S. during the pandemic. 

“It made me more adaptable, with pandemic as well, and it taught me to be more open and listen to what life is trying to tell me,” she said, stressing the importance of being open to change. 

When asked about prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and going forward, Nijha Diggs, SVP at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America, encouraged the audience to “live with passion” and asked the audience, “Do you work to live or live to work?”

During the keynote, Carol Jenkins, president and CEO of the Equal Rights Amendment Coalition & and the Fund For Women’s Equality, spoke about the power communications has to drive genuine change in society, citing Ogilvy’s contributions to the ERA.

“We must recognize that we’re in the middle of a war,” she said, urging others to join the cause. “The ERA will probably save our democracy when it’s all said and done.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

LIV Golf hires Fleischer Communications

(Photo credit: Ewan Larkin).

Highlights from PRWeek’s Women of Distinction

Carol Jenkins at the 2022 No Time Limits on Equality event. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Women of Distinction: Carol Jenkins on using communications to drive change and alleviate burnout

L-R: The San Francisco Giants' Staci Slaughter, Royal Caribbean's Rosanna Fiske, Weber Shandwick's Judith Harrison and Haymarket Media's Kara Giannecchini.

Women of Distinction: Leaders need to care for employees if they want them to open up at work

Silicon Beach: Agencies are flocking to Miami as city’s tech sector booms

Silicon Beach: Agencies are flocking to Miami as city’s tech sector booms

IAB Tech Lab said the platform is designed to address local and regional interpretations of consumer privacy. (Photo credit: Shutterstock).

IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralize privacy and consent signals

Fiverr is looking to disrupt the advertising industry.

Fiverr jumps into advertising with Togetherr platform

Social media enables disinformation to travel at a rate that can be harmful to companies. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Companies must prepare for the age of online disinformation

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Daniel Roberts

PRWeek Pride in PR: Daniel Roberts