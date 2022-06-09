Highlights from PRWeek’s Women of Distinction

NEW YORK: The 2022 PRWeek of Women Distinction event in New York City featured panels on how to manage the pandemic workplace environment and employee mental health.

Members of the opening panel emphasized the need to build a strong community for employees in an ever-changing and uncertain landscape.

“No matter what you do — all the conferences, off-sites, strategy sessions, fun parties — nothing will matter unless your team knows you care," said Rosanna Fiske, global chief communications officer at Royal Caribbean Group. "That allows you to have an open discussion with your team."

Another panel, which featured some of PRWeek’s Women to Watch, asked speakers to share career highlights and advice for the rising generation.

Carmen San Segundo, director of communications at IBM, spoke about living in many cities and moving to the U.S. during the pandemic.

“It made me more adaptable, with pandemic as well, and it taught me to be more open and listen to what life is trying to tell me,” she said, stressing the importance of being open to change.

When asked about prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and going forward, Nijha Diggs, SVP at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America, encouraged the audience to “live with passion” and asked the audience, “Do you work to live or live to work?”

During the keynote, Carol Jenkins, president and CEO of the Equal Rights Amendment Coalition & and the Fund For Women’s Equality, spoke about the power communications has to drive genuine change in society, citing Ogilvy’s contributions to the ERA.

“We must recognize that we’re in the middle of a war,” she said, urging others to join the cause. “The ERA will probably save our democracy when it’s all said and done.”