Fiverr jumps into advertising with Togetherr platform

The product uses Fiverr’s proprietary technology, known as Creative Genome, to match talent to a client’s needs.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

TEL AVIV: Fiverr is moving into the advertising space with the launch of the platform Togetherr.

Taking its online marketplace model and applying it to the ad industry, Fiverr has created a platform for brands and agencies to build creative teams to support their needs for projects or campaigns. 

Talent on the platform is manually vetted, and the client shares a brief. Using AI and machine learning, the platform’s proprietary technology, known as Creative Genome, matches the best creative talent to suit a client’s needs. 

Brands provide details such as industry and budget, team location, target geography and briefing date. Creatives can provide a user profile, detailing information such as their role, location, experience and awards.

Togetherr aims to address the changing needs of clients, which may need ad hoc, project-specific creative support or to bolster the capabilities of their in-house teams instead of an agency contracted via the AOR model. Togetherr can give these brands access to independent talent and micro-agencies on a project basis, the company said in a statement. 

The platform has more than 1,000 creatives and 30 micro-independent agencies on-board. Campaigns and projects start at an average price of $50,000 for interested brands.

