IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralize privacy and consent signals

Global privacy platform designed to help the ad industry navigate evolving privacy laws and platform changes across countries.

by Jessica Heygate, Campaign / Added 39 minutes ago

IAB Tech Lab said the platform is designed to address local and regional interpretations of consumer privacy. (Photo credit: Shutterstock).

The IAB Tech Lab has launched a global privacy platform designed to centralize privacy and consent management for the global digital advertising industry.

GPP aims to reduce the fragmentation of privacy management as it becomes more convoluted in an evolving regulatory and privacy landscape.

The platform will consolidate privacy, consent and consumer choice signals from sites and apps into a single platform. 

This will allow global publishers, advertisers and ad tech providers to manage and adapt privacy and data protection controls across various local privacy laws such as California’s CCPA and Europe’s GDPR in one platform.

Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, said the platform is designed to address local and regional interpretations of consumer privacy:

“One-off solutions and protocols cannot solve cross-jurisdictional consumer privacy and control challenges in the advertising ecosystem," he said. 

GPP has been two years in the making. It is a product of IAB Tech Lab’s Project Rearc initiative, a taskforce set up in 2020 with a remit to design systems and standards that will allow advertisers to continue to target consumers online in a private and secure manner.

The platform is available for public comment through June and July. 

IAB Tech Lab designs standards and tools for the digital advertising industry. Last month, the consortium released a new standard, SHARC, designed to enable interactive ads to be served across different platforms in a secure iframe that prevents the ad from accessing sensitive data.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

