Global Communication Partners names new chair and adds Dutch agency
Global Communication Partners (GCP), the global network of independent financial services comms agencies that includes UK-based Lansons, has a new chair, and has added its 13th agency: Bellier Financial of the Netherlands.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>