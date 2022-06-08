News

PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast: Jubilee, Paddington Bear and Boris – is he over and out?

The third instalment of PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast is now live, discussing whether the Platinum Jubilee was a PR masterclass – and the PM’s new reality.

by PRWeek UK staff / Added 6 hours ago



PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify or your favourite platform, or listen in your browser below.

The regular host is Frankie Oliver, founder of the climate and social change comms consultancy New Society.

Oliver is an experienced comms professional who has held senior roles at agencies including Grayling, Fever, Nexus and Kindred. Joining her this week is PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers.

In a heated debate, the duo talk through the Platinum Jubilee coverage and claims that it was a PR masterclass.

The conversation takes in the Paddington Bear intervention, discussing how the family favourite joined the Queen for marmalade sandwiches.

And we also hear about the fallout from Conservative MPs’ confidence vote on Monday, examining whether it’s the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson.

