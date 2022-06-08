Hawthorn Advisors MD and Finsbury veteran Hugo FitzGerald joins Rud Pedersen
Hawthorn Advisors managing director Hugo FitzGerald, the Finsbury veteran and former Conservative Party election campaigner, has moved to Rud Pedersen to lead public affairs in its new London office.
