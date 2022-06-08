PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

On this 21st anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia announce the full list of winners.

The Grand Prix award for Campaign of the Year went to ‘REmemory’ by Ogilvy Taiwan which also scored Gold awards for the Cause-Related Public Awareness and Non-Profit categories. Meanwhile, Weber Shandwick’s ‘Mark of Summer’ for Hotels.com bagged the APAC Campaign of the Year. And Joanne Painter of Icon Agency picked up the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year title.

