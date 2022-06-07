News

Wells Fargo replaces Barri Rafferty as comms, brand leader with Chase’s Amy Bonitatibus

Bonitatibus, who is set to join the bank this fall, held roles at Chase including CCO.

by PRWeek Staff / Added 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO: Wells Fargo has named Amy Bonitatibus as chief communications and brand officer, effective September 12. 

She will report to Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs, the bank said on Tuesday.

Bonitatibus is set to join Wells Fargo from Chase, JPMorgan Chase’s retail arm, where she was chief communications officer, leading media relations, public affairs, internal comms, social media and reputation management. 

Joining Chase in 2012, Bonitatibus has held roles at the bank including chief marketing officer for its home lending business. She has also served as a senior director at Fannie Mae, overseeing executive communications and media relations. Earlier in her career, Bonitatibus was deputy press secretary to former Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY) and a communications and policy director for congressional campaigns. 

Bonitatibus was a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 class of 2021. 

She is set to replace Barri Rafferty as the top brand and communications executive at Wells Fargo. Rafferty, the former CEO of Omnicom Group agency Ketchum, left the bank last month. Rafferty joined Wells Fargo in July 2020 as head of corporate communications, replacing Oscar Suris as its communications leader.

Jennifer Dunn, former SVP of corporate communications and public affairs, also left Wells Fargo this year to join Hill+Knowlton Strategies as EVP and head of U.S. corporate affairs and Washington, DC, market leader.

Wells Fargo, which continues to rebuild its image after a years-long fraudulent account scandal, posted revenue of $17.6 billion in Q1, down 5% from the year prior. Its profit dipped 20.8% from the year prior to $37 billion. 

