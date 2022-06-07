Diligent, Q4 partner to bolster clients’ IR

NEW YORK: Capital markets communications platform Q4 Inc. and governance software-as-a-service provider Diligent have partnered to deliver simplified access to their products for pre-initial public offering and public companies.

With this partnership, users will have easier access to investor relations and board governance services. This includes Diligent’s board and leadership collaboration tool, which advises companies on governance best practices, including routine filings and annual meeting preparation. It also includes Q4’s investor relations offerings, such as CRM, artificial intelligence targeting, capital market intelligence and analytics.

The goal of the partnership is to better prepare companies for challenges they may face, particularly those in the pre-IPO phase that may be less equipped to weather the scrutiny they are likely to experience.

Diligent has more than 25,000 customers worldwide, providing SaaS services across governance, risk, compliance and environmental, social and governance. Q4 provides a technology platform for IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, and shareholder and market analytics tools to more than 2,650 public companies.