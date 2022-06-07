RF|Binder promotes Rebecca Binder to president

NEW YORK: RF|Binder has promoted Rebecca Binder to president, effective immediately.

Her mother, Amy Binder, who will continue as chair and CEO, previously also held the president role. Rebecca Binder will report to Amy Binder.

As president, Rebecca Binder is responsible for setting and implementing strategic goals for growth and overseeing operations.

“Given our strategic goals as a firm and our desire to really focus, expand and continue to strengthen our integrated solutions, develop new solutions and ensure we are staying ahead of the curve and driving the best impact of our clients, we decided it made sense given my background and the work I’ve been doing at the firm to appoint me president and deepen the focus in these areas further,” Rebecca Binder said.

She joined RF|Binder in 2018 as senior MD of strategic initiatives. Her responsibilities in that role are being folded into her new position. Binder also serves as a member of RF|Binder’s board of directors.

Under Rebecca Binder’s leadership, the firm has grown its integrated solutions services, including strategic communications consulting, paid and digital media and content creation, and advanced data and analytics, the firm said in a statement.

Before joining RF|Binder, Rebecca Binder was a senior associate for business strategy at consulting firm Innosight, advising executives on growth strategy. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, consulting on the areas of strategic planning, process improvement, risk management, data quality and performance monitoring.

RF|Binder is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and a global presence through the PROI Worldwide network.