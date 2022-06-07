News

Dentsu signs Thrive Global pledge to support employees’ mental health

The cause aims to build on recent progress in understanding employee well-being and mental health.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

NEW YORK: Dentsu has signed a mental health pledge alongside a list of other corporations and startups, promising to support employees through growing economic uncertainty. 

Thrive Global, a behavior change technology company, and the Society for Human Resource Management, published the pledge in a full-page ad in Tuesday’s New York Times. 

“We launched the pledge amid growing concerns that as the economic times are getting tougher, the advances made during the last two years in support of employee mental health and well-being could be lost,” said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO at Thrive, on LinkedIn. 

Huffington, who also cofounded the Huffington Post, quoted CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch in saying mental health is “the collateral damage of the pandemic.”

Other signatories range from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth startups, including Walmart, CVS Health, MetLife, Pfizer and Indigo. 

A Thrive Global representative said that the company “led the initiative internally,” without marketing support from an outside agency. 

Consultancies Accenture and Deloitte also signed the pledge. Dentsu was the only one of the major marketing services holding companies to do so. 

A Dentsu representative could not be reached for further comment. 

Companies are encouraged to join the cause by signing the pledge online. 

