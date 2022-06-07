Blog

Would you wear Velveeta’s cheese-scented nail polish?

Too cheesy or yes, please-y?

Added 1 hour ago

Would you wear Velveeta’s cheese-scented nail polish?

Ever wanted your nails to smell like you dipped them in a vat of Velveeta cheese?

Nails Inc. and Velveeta have made that dream into a reality with the launch of a nail polish collection called Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish, which includes a nail polish duo and nail stickers. 

“Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want,” explains a statement from both brands about the nail polish.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is supporting this campaign.

What are your thoughts on the unique new product?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Would you wear Velveeta’s cheese-scented nail polish?

Would you wear Velveeta’s cheese-scented nail polish?

Each video is shared with the hashtag #ProudlyVisible.

Visible asks LGBTQ+ influencers to share advice for their younger selves

Vin Murria was ousted from the M&C Saatchi board.

M&C Saatchi removes Vin Murria from board after accepting rival Next 15 offer

L-R: Matt Hill and Matt Deegan, cofounders of Podcast Awards.

Haymarket acquires Podcast Awards in Britain, Australia and Ireland

Box Tops and Quinta Brunson raise $50,000 for schools

Box Tops and Quinta Brunson raise $50,000 for schools

Newswire offers media monitoring and other services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Newswire posts $3.8 million in Q1 revenue

Fashion Week in the Metaverse? Part of a Decentraland virtual world.

How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

Actor Sterling K. Brown lost his uncle to pancreatic cancer.

Actor Sterling K. Brown lends his personal experience to this year’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Dave Imre

PRWeek Pride in PR: Dave Imre