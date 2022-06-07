Would you wear Velveeta’s cheese-scented nail polish?

Ever wanted your nails to smell like you dipped them in a vat of Velveeta cheese?

Nails Inc. and Velveeta have made that dream into a reality with the launch of a nail polish collection called Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish, which includes a nail polish duo and nail stickers.

“Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want,” explains a statement from both brands about the nail polish.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is supporting this campaign.

