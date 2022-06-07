Visible asks LGBTQ+ influencers to share advice for their younger selves

Verizon-owned digital wireless carrier Visible is highlighting the beauty of chosen families as part of its Pride campaign this year.

The campaign, which runs through June, features a series of interviews with LGBTQ influencers that will appear on their social channels. Each influencer has recorded a short video answering the question, “What single line of advice would you give your younger self?”

The single question reflects Visible’s own offering as the sole wireless carrier to permit single-line users to access family plan savings.

“We believe that family comes in all forms, and no consumer should have to sacrifice a quality network connection for price,” Visible said in a statement.

Participating influencers range from thought leaders to artists and activists, including Billy Porter, M.J. Rodriguez and Lance Bass. Keauno Perez, Tarek Ali and Mark Kanemura have already shared their advice, telling their younger selves to love themselves, continue to be exactly who they are, and that only you can shine the way that you do, respectively.

Each video is shared with the hashtag #ProudlyVisible.

As part of the campaign, Visible is partnering with Trans Lifeline, a trans-led organization that provides the community with support and resources. Together they are collecting voicemails from trans folks and cis allies in which they share support and encouragement for trans youth. Visible is also donating $100,000 to Trans Lifeline.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.