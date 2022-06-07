News

Newswire posts $3.8 million in Q1 revenue

The distribution and database company’s revenue was up 64% year-over-year.

by Natasha Bach / Added 4 hours ago

Newswire offers media monitoring and other services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Press release distribution and media database and monitoring company Newswire hit $3.8 million in revenue in Q1, beating its targets with 64% year-over-year growth over Q1 2021.

Other financial highlights in Q1 included gross margins in excess of 80% and operating margins of 26%. Newswire also added more than 1,145 customers and 328 subscriptions and recorded 3,377 active customer sales.

The company also said it is planning to introduce functionalities for users. These will include automation of existing services and using artificial intelligence to optimize press release content creation, distribution selection, media selection and outreach, customer target marketing and outreach and real-time analytics and reporting.

In addition, the company intends to launch usage-based subscriptions for its media database, media monitoring, media room and analytics. These products are due to come to market in Q3. Newswire will also offer new customers a 21-day free trial.

