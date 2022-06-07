Actor Sterling K. Brown lends his personal experience to this year’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign

PURCHASE, NY: Sterling K. Brown, the actor who stars in “This Is Us,” lost his uncle to pancreatic cancer, which made him realize how crucial cancer research is, according to Mastercard.

That awareness is the reason he was the right partner for the financial services company’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign, according to Rustom Dastoor, EVP of marketing and communications for Mastercard in North America.

“Having Sterling K. Brown share his personal experience surrounding his family’s fight against cancer was incredibly special as he, like so many of us, knows firsthand how important it is to support cancer research,” Dastoor said via email. “Besides his talent and resonance with his audience, his authenticity and passion for this project made us a perfect match.”

SU2C was founded in 2007 by a group of prominent women affected by cancer and has funded 258 clinical trials for cancer treatments and pledged more than $746 million to back scientists’ efforts to develop treatments, according to the organization. Mastercard has donated more than $60 million, according to the company.

Mastercard’s campaign, which launched at the start of May, is set to run through mid-July. During that period, each time a cardholder orders online or taps their card at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores, Mastercard will donate 1 cent, up to $5 million, to SU2C. The campaign this year has raised more than $2 million, according to its website.

This year’s effort features a commercial in which Brown appeared as himself working at a coffee shop.

“You just used your Mastercard,” Brown says. “That's magnificent. It makes everything magnificent.”

Brown then explains SU2C’s funding of cancer research. The spot closes with Brown saying, “Together, we can start something priceless.”

“I’m honored to be a part of this collaboration with Mastercard supporting Stand Up To Cancer’s goal of making every cancer patient a long-term survivor," Brown stated in the news release. “Having personally dealt with cancer in my own family, I know how important it is to support this cause and create ways for people to give back that make an impact. The fact that Mastercard is making it so easy to donate through everyday dining and groceries is incredibly special.”

In addition to Brown’s participation, Priceless.com, a website that offers travel opportunities and discounts for Mastercard card holders, is selling packages, such as tickets to baseball games, with the proceeds to be donated to SU2C.

“Stand Up To Cancer is incredibly grateful for this new collaborative effort with Mastercard and Sterling K. Brown to support critical cancer research,” SU2C cofounder Rusty Robertson said in a statement. “For more than a decade, Mastercard has generously supported our mission to end cancer as we know it through various campaigns, employee engagement, fundraising activities, and so much more. This new donation program is a testament to our shared vision and our efforts to build vital public support in the fight against cancer.”