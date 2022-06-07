Edelman names new CEO for Hong Kong

Edelman has promoted Delicia Tan (pictured above) to CEO of its Hong Kong outpost and the Greater Bay Area where she will lead the firm's operation in Hong Kong and Taipei. She will also be tasked to realise the firm's Greater Bay Area strategy by partnering with regional sector leads to integrate and expand the firm's operations in Shenzhen. She will also serve as an advisor to the firm's China leadership team, having spent over two years leading the corporate practice at Edelman Beijing from 2013 to 2015.

Prior to this, she was managing director of Edelman Singapore where the evolved the market's 50-strong corporate reputation practice into a fully integrated communications team. On top of that, Tan serves as the APAC chair for diversity, equity and inclusion. Altogether, she has spent the last 16 years at Edelman.

In her new role, Tan will report to Pully Chau, Edelman president in Greater China. Chau said: "[Tan's] strong experience in client strategy and integrated corporate communications and her past work in China will enable us to continue our strong momentum in Hong Kong and Taiwan, while inspiring greater growth in Shenzhen. I envisage the adjacency of Shenzhen and Greater Bay Area as an additional springboard for sustainable growth that will bolster China brands going global and Hong Kong-based enterprises tapping into China growth."