Weber Shandwick promotes Angela Mears to global executive creative director

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has promoted Angela Mears to global executive creative director.

The role is newly created; Mears is reporting to Tom Beckman, global chief creative officer. Mears will partner closely with client, strategy and creative leaders to “establish borderless teams and new ways of working,” according to a Weber Shandwick statement.

She will lead the account work for Airbnb, McDonald’s and Ingka, which is the parent company of Ikea.

Mears, who has worked at the agency for 11 years, was most recently executive creative director of the U.S. West region, leading creative in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.



She will be succeeded in that role by creative directors Juliet Fox and Louisa Hager, who will co-lead creative work in the three West Coast cities.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.