Five Campaigns We Liked in May: vote for your favourite

From Jubilee street parties to an unburnable book, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from May 2022. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 9am on 13 June.

by John Harrington / Added 6 hours ago

1. Justice 4 Grenfell, Jubilee street party 

Alongside the plethora of brand campaigns marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this work from the group seeking justice for victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy really cut through. The simple image of a table at a Jubilee street party, with the 72 place settings and empty seats representing the people who died in the fire five years ago, is thought-provoking and powerful. PR agency Here Be Dragons is behind the campaign.

2. Margaret Atwood’s unburnable book 

How’s this for an effective metaphor? In a stunt to protest the rise in book-banning in North American schools, publisher Penguin Random House and Canada-based agency Rethink worked with Margaret Atwood, author of the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, to create a copy of her book that it is impossible to burn – complete with a black Cinefoil dust jacket, a phenolic hardcover and pages with white heat shield foil. The “unburnable book” debuted at the PEN America Literary Gala and is up for auction at Sotheby's (the auction ends tomorrow, 7 June). Proceeds from the sale will go to PEN America, a national nonprofit organisation dedicated to literary culture and defending free written expression.

3. The Icelandic Tourist board, ‘OutHorse Your Email’ 

Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) has been knocking it out of the park with its recent tourism campaigns, and this hilarious effort is another corker. People are given the chance to have their usual out-of-office emails written by an Icelandic horse on a giant keyboard. The message is to urge holidaymakers to disconnect from work while away. Research for the campaign found at least 55 per cent of workers check their business emails while on holiday.

4. Love Island and eBay  

We doff our (pre-worn) hats to this tie-in. In Love Island’s drive to become a “more eco-friendly production” its contestants were dressed up in secondhand clothing in a partnership with eBay. The move won plaudits from some environmental campaigners, especially given the ITV show’s previous association with fast fashion. It also seems to chime with changing audience tastes. According to eBay, searches on the platform for ‘preloved clothes’ increased eightfold in 2021, while 80 per cent of Gen Z consumers surveyed said they had recently bought second-hand items.

5. One's lovin it

McDonald's does not have a reputation for being posh, but this new campaign to celebrate the Jubilee (led by Ready10 in partnership with Leo Burnett) cast a refined spell over its image. Anyone wishing to smarten up their Big Mac meal could enter a competition to win a set of bone china 'fast food' packaging, but perhaps the pièce de résistance was arranging for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver the burger chain's brisk 'I'm lovin' it' jingle, lending a touch of class to anyone eating a 20-piece sharebox at the bus stop.

