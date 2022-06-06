Purpose Awards 2022: Specialist – Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

In attempts to drive awareness of Pantene’s new Miracle Silky and Glowing range, the haircare brand wanted to ensure that everybody had the opportunity to feel visible, represented and had access to self-identity through their hair.

For the campaign launch, the brand partnered with visually impaired content creator and beauty lover, Lucy Edwards - their newest (and first-ever blind) ambassador.

Edwards showcased how the visually impaired community benefited from their beauty regime, and haircare, demonstrating that the touch and feel of their hair was important to them and their wellbeing.

In her social media shares, Edwards demonstrates in the brand’s ad about how important it was to her and members of the visually impaired community to have hair that felt soft, rather than straw-like.

The haircare brand also partnered with charity RNIB to use ground-breaking Navi-lens technology on its Silky and Glowing in-store packaging - a UK beauty sector first.

The unique technology has brightly coloured codes that visually impaired shoppers can scan with the Navi-lens app to tell them about the product’s ingredients, shelf-life and more.

The campaign saw coverage in 38 publications, with a 100 per cent positive coverage sentiment, resulting in a 1.95 billion reach and 1.76 million coverage views.

