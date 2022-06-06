Event

Purpose Awards 2022: Public Sector – Best Environmental Cause Campaign

The winner is Turning the lens on food waste, by LUX – The Food & Drink Agency for Zero Waste Scotland.

by Emmie Harrison-West / Added 10 minutes ago

Timed for the 2021 COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Zero Waste Scotland launched this campaign to raise awareness of fighting food waste, and its crucial role in the climate crisis.

With an estimated 600,000 tonnes of food waste every year from Scottish households alone, the multimedia campaign aimed to highlight the issue to everyday citizens – with attempts to change mindsets on how food waste was more damaging to the environment than plastic waste.

With this in mind, the campaign provided stats showing that just 1kg of household food waste was the equivalent of landfilling 25,000 500ml plastic bottles. 

The campaign used visuals of food waste in the shape of plastic bottles, created in partnership with renowned photographer Rankin – homing in on shocking food waste-related stats.

Photographs were delivered via a trail in Glasgow city centre, on social media and through PR at the time of the summit, reaching more than 1.3 billion people across the world with the campaign message about the impact of food waste on the planet.

The campaign resulted in 284 total pieces of press coverage, with a 3.5 million reach on social media; 97,000 social media engagements and nearly 10,000 unique website visitors.

