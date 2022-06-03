News

MWW helped Tesla monitor employees on Facebook amid unionization efforts

The firm reportedly focused broadly on employee discussions about unfair labor practices and a sexual harassment lawsuit.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 6 hours ago

Stock image of a Tesla plant
Stock image of a Tesla plant

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ: In 2017 and 2018, Tesla paid MikeWorldWide to monitor its employees in a Facebook group and broadly on social media, according to invoices and other documents reviewed by CNBC. 

MWW, as it was known at the time before rebranding as MikeWorldWide in 2019, focused mainly on conversations about unfair labor practices and a sexual harassment lawsuit.

As Tesla employees were attempting to unionize at a factory in Fremont, California, MWW monitored Tesla employees through a Facebook group and more widely on the platform for organizing efforts and those responsible for driving them. The agency went on to develop labor comms plans, media lists and pitches based on their findings, according to the report.

An MWW representative could not be reached for additional comment. However, an agency spokesperson told CNBC that, “It is a common practice to review media coverage and public social conversation about a company to gain insights into issues and perceptions of stakeholders about the brand.”

MWW is the second high-profile firm in recent months to be scrutinized for its work on behalf of a corporation as its employees were trying to unionize. In March, Amazon hired Global Strategy Group, a polling partner for a pro-Biden super PAC ahead of the 2020 election, to create materials to curb unionization efforts at a fulfillment center in Staten Island. 

GSG faced client blowback for its anti-union involvement. The Services Employees International Union, one of the largest labor unions in the U.S., cut ties with the firm. 

The firm later issued an apology on its website, adding, “As we move forward, we are committed to supporting the rights of workers to organize. A coalition of labor unions helped establish new standards that prohibit companies, like ours, that work for Democratic Party candidates and organizations, from doing work that opposes workers’ efforts to organize.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Farrell comes to Bechtel from the Business Roundtable.

Bechtel hires Business Roundtable’s Rayna Farrell to lead global comms, marketing

PRWeek Pride in PR: Alisha Alvarez

PRWeek Pride in PR: Alisha Alvarez

Tesla's plant in Fremont, California. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MWW helped Tesla monitor employees on Facebook amid unionization efforts

Rojas is leading the firm's US operations.

Simplicity hires Havas Formula’s Emigdio Rojas to spearhead US operations

Chan is the latest in a string of comms executives changes at Robinhood.

Robinhood’s Nora Chan joins Unstoppable Domains as first comms executive

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ashok Sinha

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ashok Sinha

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

With more flights from US mainland, Dominica tourism authority hires Zapwater to increase visitors

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride is not just for the month of June

Pride is not just for the month of June