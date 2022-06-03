Bechtel hires Business Roundtable’s Rayna Farrell to lead global comms, marketing

RESTON, VA: Engineering and construction giant Bechtel has hired Rayna Farrell as manager of corporate communications, the company’s senior-most comms position.

Farrell is set to start in the role on Monday. She will report to Brendan Bechtel, chairman and CEO. Farrell will oversee the company’s worldwide communications and marketing efforts, based in its Reston, Virginia, headquarters.

“I am really excited to take this role, and I think there is a lot of ambition for what we are going to do externally to tell Bechtel’s story,” said Farrell.

The last person to lead comms and marketing at the company was Charlene Wheeless, who exited her role as Bechtel’s principal VP and manager of corporate affairs in late 2019 after working at the largest construction company in the U.S. for 10 years. In October 2020, Wheeless was appointed APCO's global senior adviser for equity and justice, a role in which she provides counsel on employee engagement as well as client matters. She is also principal at Charlene Wheeless LLC.

Since Wheeless left, other Bechtel staffers have picked up her responsibilities.

Most recently, Farrell was Business Roundtable’s deputy communications head. Her replacement at the nonprofit lobbyist group has not been named.

Privately held Bechtel is an engineering, construction and project-management company that works with businesses and government. Founded in 1898, the company has helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries, it said in a statement.