TrailRunner’s latest hires: Directors Eric Barnes, Katy Feinberg

NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has hired Eric Barnes and Katy Feinberg as directors.

Barnes is starting at the agency on June 6, reporting to Sarah Grubbs, director and head of the Nashville, Tennessee, office. Barnes will be based in Nashville, where he will advise clients across industries on corporate communications, crisis communications, reputation management, change and issues management, mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity and strategic philanthropy, according to a memo from Grubbs to staffers.

Most recently, Barnes served as head of communications for AdaptHealth, a medical equipment company that serves 3.9 million patients annually.

Feinberg’s first day at the agency was June 1. She is reporting to Kelly Wallace, COO and head of the firm’s New York office. Feinberg is based in New York, where she is advising clients on crisis communications, corporate and executive positioning, media relations, public affairs and reputation management, according to a memo from CEO Jim Hughes to staffers.

Feinberg joined TrailRunner from Rubenstein, where she was an SVP.

Barnes and Feinberg were not available for comment.

Their hires follow the appointment in March of Heather Wilson as managing director in the firm’s Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, office. Earlier that month, TrailRunner promoted Wallace from MD and New York office head to COO. The agency also opened an office in New York City to accommodate growth.

TrailRunner opened its headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area and a regional office in Nashville in 2021. The agency also has offices in Truckee, California; Shanghai; and Washington, DC.

Hughes moved into the role of CEO in January as former chief executive Jim Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman. Hughes had served as MD at TrailRunner since it launched in 2016. In late 2021, TrailRunner hired Jennifer Kuperman and Jen Crichton as MDs.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. The firm’s focus areas include special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports and reputational work across corporate affairs.

TrailRunner does not disclose its clients, but said its roster includes companies headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm said it has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.