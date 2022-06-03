News

Simplicity hires Havas Formula’s Emigdio Rojas to spearhead US operations

Rojas will serve as managing partner for the US.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Rojas is leading the firm's US operations.
Rojas is leading the firm's US operations.

MIAMI: Simplicity, an international communications and marketing agency, has named Emigdio Rojas as managing partner for the U.S., a newly created position. 

Rojas is reporting to Simplicity founder and CEO Matias Cartjena. Rojas started in the role on Thursday.

Chile-based Simplicity felt that establishing a pan-regional operation in Miami would better serve clients in both the U.S. and Latin America, according to Rojas. 

Rojas will drive the agency’s growth and client base, leading a multi-country team of eight across areas including corporate comms, PR, digital, advertising, brand and influencer marketing.

“The Hispanic market [in the U.S.} is very complex,” he said. “I plan to create comms strategies to help better connect with the bicultural, bilingual Hispanic community.”

Rojas was a VP at Havas Formula. A Havas Formula representative could not be reached for further comment. 

He was also an executive director at LLYC, account director at Newlink and a partner and director at Avatar Creative Studios. 

Simplicity works with clients such as ESPN, Ab InBev, Chase and Coca-Cola, according to its website. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Farrell comes to Bechtel from the Business Roundtable.

Bechtel hires Business Roundtable’s Rayna Farrell to lead global comms, marketing

PRWeek Pride in PR: Alisha Alvarez

PRWeek Pride in PR: Alisha Alvarez

Rojas is leading the firm's US operations.

Simplicity hires Havas Formula’s Emigdio Rojas to spearhead US operations

Chan is the latest in a string of comms executives changes at Robinhood.

Robinhood’s Nora Chan joins Unstoppable Domains as first comms executive

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ashok Sinha

PRWeek Pride in PR: Ashok Sinha

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

With more flights from US mainland, Dominica tourism authority hires Zapwater to increase visitors

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride is not just for the month of June

Pride is not just for the month of June

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?