Simplicity hires Havas Formula’s Emigdio Rojas to spearhead US operations

MIAMI: Simplicity, an international communications and marketing agency, has named Emigdio Rojas as managing partner for the U.S., a newly created position.

Rojas is reporting to Simplicity founder and CEO Matias Cartjena. Rojas started in the role on Thursday.

Chile-based Simplicity felt that establishing a pan-regional operation in Miami would better serve clients in both the U.S. and Latin America, according to Rojas.

Rojas will drive the agency’s growth and client base, leading a multi-country team of eight across areas including corporate comms, PR, digital, advertising, brand and influencer marketing.

“The Hispanic market [in the U.S.} is very complex,” he said. “I plan to create comms strategies to help better connect with the bicultural, bilingual Hispanic community.”

Rojas was a VP at Havas Formula. A Havas Formula representative could not be reached for further comment.

He was also an executive director at LLYC, account director at Newlink and a partner and director at Avatar Creative Studios.

Simplicity works with clients such as ESPN, Ab InBev, Chase and Coca-Cola, according to its website.