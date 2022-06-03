Robinhood’s Nora Chan joins Unstoppable Domains as first comms executive

SAN FRANCISCO: Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 digital identity platform and NFT domain name provider, has hired Nora Chan as VP of communications.

Chan, who started at the company on May 31, is its first communications head. She is reporting to Unstoppable Domains cofounder Brad Kam.

“Unstoppable Domains has seen strong growth over the past several years,” said Chan. “They are also pretty early in their life as a company, being founded in 2018. And they see a big opportunity with Web3 becoming a bit more standard to tell their story to people within the world of crypto and to people who are still learning about it.”

Chan is the only comms executive on staff, but she is planning to build a small team this year.

Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving users ownership and control. NFT domains can be used to transact across a growing number of apps, wallets, exchanges, marketplaces and to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera or through a browser extension on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, the company said in a statement.

Chan, who was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2021, has spent the last three years at Robinhood as director of corporate communications. She left Robinhood in early May.

A Robinhood spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on her replacement.

Chan's departure is the latest in a string of comms executives changes at Robinhood this year.

In March, the company hired Rochelle Nadhiri as VP of communications. Previously, Elisabeth Diana led comms at Robinhood for one month before joining remote hiring company Deel as global head of comms. Robinhood VP of corporate relations and communications Josh Drobnyk also left the financial services company in January after a year in the role to join automotive payment and insurance company Caribou as VP of communications.

Robinhood went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in October 2021, months after it came under scrutiny after it restricted stock purchases of “meme stocks” due to the Reddit-driven trading frenzy around GameStop. The event led to nearly 100,000 one-star reviews on Apple’s App Store hours after Robinhood delisted the stock.