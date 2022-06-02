News

With more flights from US mainland, Dominica tourism authority hires Zapwater to increase visitors

American Airlines expanded access to Dominica from Miami late last year.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

MIAMI: Discover Dominica Authority, the government agency responsible for promoting tourism to the Caribbean nation, has hired Zapwater Communications as its North American destination marketing and representation agency of record.

The tourism organization brought on the firm following an RFP process that started in Q4 2021. The agency started work with Discover Dominica on May 6, said Zapwater CEO and founder David Zapata. 

Zapwater is leading public relations, influencer marketing and trade relations for the island nation, according to a statement from the agency. 

“American Airlines just expanded flights from Miami to Dominica, so one of the first big steps is educating and communicating about the new access to the island,” said Zapata. “We are creating a strategy to increase visitors from North America.”

Holly Zawyer, managing director of Zapwater’s Miami office, is leading a team of six on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Travel specialist firm MMGY Myriad was the incumbent on the contract. A spokesperson from the firm was not immediately available for comment.

Dominica, which lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean, is a haven for adventure travelers with activities including hiking, adventure, diving and water sports as well as events and festivals, the firm said in a statement. 

Zapwater has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

With more flights from US mainland, Dominica tourism authority hires Zapwater to increase visitors

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride 2022: Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word

Pride is not just for the month of June

Pride is not just for the month of June

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Photo credit: Unsplash.

Creating a more AAPI-friendly workplace

Staffbase is an employee communications platform.

Staffbase acquires majority stake in content collaboration platform dirico

Rosa is planning to hire 15 marketing staffers.

How Tim Rosa is building brand management at healthcare challenger Transcarent

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Stephanie Battaglino

PRWeek Pride in PR: Stephanie Battaglino

How one company helped parents to throw away kid art without the guilt

How one company helped parents to throw away kid art without the guilt