With more flights from US mainland, Dominica tourism authority hires Zapwater to increase visitors

MIAMI: Discover Dominica Authority, the government agency responsible for promoting tourism to the Caribbean nation, has hired Zapwater Communications as its North American destination marketing and representation agency of record.

The tourism organization brought on the firm following an RFP process that started in Q4 2021. The agency started work with Discover Dominica on May 6, said Zapwater CEO and founder David Zapata.

Zapwater is leading public relations, influencer marketing and trade relations for the island nation, according to a statement from the agency.

“American Airlines just expanded flights from Miami to Dominica, so one of the first big steps is educating and communicating about the new access to the island,” said Zapata. “We are creating a strategy to increase visitors from North America.”

Holly Zawyer, managing director of Zapwater’s Miami office, is leading a team of six on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Travel specialist firm MMGY Myriad was the incumbent on the contract. A spokesperson from the firm was not immediately available for comment.

Dominica, which lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the eastern Caribbean, is a haven for adventure travelers with activities including hiking, adventure, diving and water sports as well as events and festivals, the firm said in a statement.

Zapwater has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.