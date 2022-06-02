Blog

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Philadelphia Cream Cheese and OLW quickly responded on social.

Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Two food brands quickly reacted after a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair smeared a piece of cake on the Mona Lisa in Paris.

As security guards escorted him out of the Louvre Museum, the man said in French, “Artists tell you, ‘Think of the Earth.’ That's why I did this."

Philadelphia Cream Cheese tweeted a close-up picture of the painting covered in the creamy cake, posing the question: Was the cake made with Philadelphia Cream Cheese?

Meanwhile, Swedish snacks manufacturer OLW posted an image of the Mona Lisa on social media emblazoned with the text: “Never been a cake person really.”

But who did it best?

Photo credit: Unsplash.

