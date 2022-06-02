Which brand reaction to the Mona Lisa cake-smearing incident was your favorite?

Two food brands quickly reacted after a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair smeared a piece of cake on the Mona Lisa in Paris.

As security guards escorted him out of the Louvre Museum, the man said in French, “Artists tell you, ‘Think of the Earth.’ That's why I did this."

Philadelphia Cream Cheese tweeted a close-up picture of the painting covered in the creamy cake, posing the question: Was the cake made with Philadelphia Cream Cheese?

A man schmeared creamy cake across the Mona Lisa. It looked like cream cheese to us, but was it with Philly? If there’s one cream cheese that’s worthy of the Louvre, it’s Philadelphia. #SchmearCampaign pic.twitter.com/fjEcpyGGOr — Philadelphia Cream Cheese (@phillycreamchs) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Swedish snacks manufacturer OLW posted an image of the Mona Lisa on social media emblazoned with the text: “Never been a cake person really.”

But who did it best?