Staffbase acquires majority stake in content collaboration platform dirico

The employee communications platform will absorb dirico's 60 employees as it merges its technology into the Staffbase platforms.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY: Employee communications management platform provider Staffbase has acquired a majority stake in content collaboration platform dirico.

The acquisition is part of a larger effort by Staffbase to expand its product portfolio since achieving unicorn status. Staffbase passed the $1 billion mark this spring with a $115 million series E funding round. 

Dirico helps businesses plan, create, publish and analyze their marketing and communications content. The combination of the two platforms’ offerings will provide users with a service to support both internal and external corporate comms, Staffbase said in a statement. 

Dirico founder and CEO Sascha Böhr will join Staffbase as VP of planning and collaboration and will head up a dirico-based product line called Staffbase Communications Control. The company’s approximately 60 employees will join Staffbase, creating a combined headcount of more than 700. Dirico will continue to be offered as a standalone product as it is gradually brought into the fold of Staffbase.

The combined company will have about 2,000 customers, including many who already use both services, such as BMW Group and Lufthansa Cargo.

Staffbase also acquired Valo Solutions, an intranet and workplace service provider for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams, at the end of last year.

