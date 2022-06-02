How Tim Rosa is building brand management at healthcare challenger Transcarent

PALO ALTO, CA: Tim Rosa sees his marketing challenge at Transcarent, a digital healthcare startup, as similar to the one he faced at FitBit, a fitness tracker.

In both cases, the companies largely created categories, but because Transcarent “is going up against some pretty large companies, it’s also a challenger brand,” said Rosa, chief marketing officer.

Transcarent, founded in 2020, describes itself as a “new, different and better health and care-experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families.”

The new venture offers “high-value providers and health solutions, transparent information and trusted guidance in as little as 60 seconds, 24/7/365, from the palm of their hand, often at no cost to members and at a lower cost to their employer,” according to the company.

Rosa said one of his main reasons for joining the company is the opportunity to work with founder and CEO Glen Tullman. The headline of an Inc. story published this month on Tullman reads: “Meet the man on a mission to make healthcare radically transparent.” Before founding Transcarent, Tullman started Livongo Health, a digital health company aimed at helping people manage their diabetes, blood pressure and weight.

“He’s sort of like the Elon Musk of healthcare,” said Rosa, 50, who joined Transcarent in April. “He has this incredible drive and vision to create change, and it’s really powerful.”

The other draw, he said, is the opportunity to try to fix a broken healthcare system.

“It’s a horrible user experience when you are dealing with a healthcare need, and I think what Glen is executing on at Transcarent is [creating a great experience that] puts the member front-and-center and then really helps guide them on their journey of care,” said Rosa, who is based in San Francisco.

Rosa said his first task is building a brand management team, which is similar to what he did at FitBit, where he was the first leader of marketing. When he left FitBit, there were about 130 people on the marketing team, he said.

At Transcarent, he is planning to hire about 15 people. The company, which is based in Palo Alto, California, but will likely move to San Francisco, has about 260 employees, according to John Hallock, SVP of communications.

The company recently launched its behavioral health and oncology care services and plans to introduce more offerings in the next few months, Rosa said.

In trying to create a category, “You have to first align on the mantra, and then keep repeating it,” Rosa said.