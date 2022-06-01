The Wonderful Company’s Thien Ho joins Sony Pictures Entertainment

CULVER CITY, CA: Sony Pictures Entertainment has hired Thien Ho as SVP of communications.

Ho started in the role in May, reporting to Robert Lawson, EVP and chief communications officer.

Working in partnership with SPE's senior executives, Ho and her team are responsible for developing and implementing comms strategies that engage and amplify SPE's culture, business strategies and core values among key stakeholders.

"We will leverage the strength of Sony's multi-faceted comms channels to impact the connection between our SPE team members and our global family of Sony businesses and employees," Ho said via email.

Ho added that she is excited to drive the company's growth by "prioritizing the connection with SPE employees through engaging, informative and meaningful comms."

Before joining SPE, Ho was senior director of corporate comms at the Wonderful Company,

where she oversaw internal, external, crisis and executive comms, as well as government relations and CSR comms, according to her LinkedIn account. She also led strategy and content creation for the company's corporate social media pages and intranet sites. Ho's replacement at the Wonderful Company has not been named.