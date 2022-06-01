News

‘Don’t choose to be racist’: Star Wars defends actress Moses Ingram on social

Ingram said in an Instagram Story that she has been receiving racist insults and threats.

by Diana Bradley / Added 4 hours ago

L-R: Star Wars' Hayden Christiansen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor in London last month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
BURBANK, CA: Star Wars is defending Moses Ingram, who plays the character of Reva Sevander in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, after the actress said she has been receiving racist messages on social media.

The Star Wars brand posted photos of Ingram on its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook channels on Tuesday, welcoming her to the franchise and telling people to stop being racist.

Star Wars followed up those posts on Tuesday with a video of Ewan McGregor addressing the matter. In a video, McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, said that the "horrendous, racist DMs" Ingram is receiving broke his heart.

"If you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind," said McGregor. "There is no place for racism in this world and I totally stand with Moses."

The response by Star Wars, which is owned by Disney, followed a series of Instagram Stories shared by Ingram on Monday night that showed she had received racist abuse on social media. 

“There are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” she said in an accompanying video.  

Ingram isn’t the only Star Wars actor who has experienced bullying. Kellie Marie Tran, who appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also received racist comments and quit social media due to abuse. She wrote a New York Times op-ed about the harassment she faced. John Boyega, who played Finn in the Star Wars series told British GQ that he faced death threats on social media after appearing in the movie.

On Sunday, Star Wars' tweeted about Star Wars Celebration Live!, announcing interviews with Tran and Billie Lourd, who both appeared in the sequel trilogy. Star Wars pushed back against one hateful comment on Twitter.

However, some Twitter users are calling out Star Wars for staying silent when other stars experienced similar bullying on social media and even for shrinking Boyega on posters for the movie in China to please local audiences. Others praised the franchise for now taking a more active stance.

A Star Wars representative was not immediately available for comment.

