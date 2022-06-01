News

Risk management consultancy Kroll moves further into crisis communications

Kroll has also appointed Erik Moser as MD of cyber risk.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 5 hours ago

Moser will lead the strategic comms service at Kroll. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
NEW YORK: Kroll, a provider of data, technology and insights related to corporate risk, governance and growth, has launched a strategic communications service to help protect clients’ brands and reputations amid sensitive incidents, the company said on Wednesday. 

The service uses crisis comms components such as digital and social media strategy, on-site support and post-event reputation evaluation, the company said in a statement. The suite can be used to engage stakeholders including investors, journalists and employees and can be employed externally or as an extension of a company’s internal comms team. 

A Kroll representative could not be immediately reached for additional comment. 

Kroll also said that it has appointed Erik Moser as MD of cyber risk. He was most recently EVP of issues and crisis comms at Resolute. Moser will lead the strategic comms service and enhance the cyber risk team's response capabilities, he said on LinkedIn. Moser has also worked at agencies including Edelman and Golin.

“I've partnered with Kroll through dozens of incidents over the years, and am thrilled to join the team of incredible experts here to provide even more value to clients, in close alignment with legal partners,” Moser said on LinkedIn. He added that the service is providing incident response, reputation management, preparedness and training.

