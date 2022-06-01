Emplifi joins TikTok marketing partner platform

NEW YORK: Customer experience platform Emplifi has launched a partnership with TikTok as part of the social platform’s marketing partner program.

With this partnership, Emplifi users will be able to access improved analytics without leaving its social marketing cloud. The partnership enables new capabilities, including the ability to organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok within the Emplifi platform.

Users can more easily manage, optimize and scale TikTok campaigns by monitoring profile and video metrics, and analyzing interactions, engagement rates and geographic data. They can also delegate and respond to comments, the company said in a statement.

The integration offers users the option to compare performance of TikTok content against campaigns on other platforms and gain a deeper understanding of what resonates with their targeted audiences on the short-video app.

Emplifi is one of several platforms that are part of TikTok’s inaugural group of content marketing partners. These deals allow users of the platforms to make better use of TikTok, gaining a holistic view of their performance and making it easier to scale their content. They will also be able to analyze the performance of their content across all social channels in one place, the company said.

This spring, Emplifi built on its 2021 acquisition of Go Instore by leveraging the company’s technology to offer a shopping experience that includes the use of interactive live-video streaming. Called Emplifi ShopStream, the feature is part of its Unified CX Cloud. The rebranded Emplifi launched last year as a result of customer engagement platform Astute’s acquisition of Socialbakers.