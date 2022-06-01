FleishmanHillard launches ‘learning labs’ to support brands with metaverse, Web3

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard’s Media + Platforms practice has launched a service to help brands prepare for the impact of the metaverse, Web3 and other emerging digital platforms.

The offering includes three different collaborative workshops: the learning series, which helps clients understand the industry at large; the scenario planning workshop, which outlines the potential impact of emerging platforms on a company; and the lab building design workshop, which runs in partnership with Omnicom’s creative lab MINDTRIC.

MINDTRIC will help FleishmanHillard’s Media + Platforms practice conceptualize, design and build metaverse environments and immersive experiences, according to a company statement.

The “learning labs,” as Media + Platforms deems them, are being offered to existing clients first through FleishmanHillard client relationship managers. The company will look to offer it to new prospects as availability allows.

Jared Carneson, a FleishmanHillard senior partner, will oversee the offering.

Carneson said FleishmanHillard’s Media + Platforms practice has been working on the project “in the background” for some time and “unofficially” helping clients navigate the growing and shifting industry.

“We’re seeing clients come to us and say, ‘This space is confusing and we don’t really know where to hop in,’” Carneson said.