OkCupid’s new in-app questions reveal if users support LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK: Dating platform OkCupid has added in-app compatibility questions to help users determine if a match supports the LGBTQ+ community.

The questions posed to users range from whether or not they care about transgender rights to what Pride means to them.

“As someone who identifies as gay, I understand that what’s top of mind for me when I’m looking for a relationship is a little different than what my straight friends are looking for,” said Michael Kaye, OkCupid’s associate director of global communications. “This Pride Month, we thought it was more important than ever for people to connect with others based on topics that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.”

OkCupid also announced that, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, the app will start to show definitions for the 22 gender and 20 orientation options daters can choose from.

Kaye said via email that non-binary and transgender users felt that not all daters clearly understood the identities OkCupid offered.

“We understand the responsibility we have as a platform with millions of users,” Kaye added. “By defining the 40-plus identities that people can choose from, we are taking a step towards educating and informing all of our users.”

OkCupid is also encouraging users to make a donation to the Human Rights Campaign through its various social media channels.

After the initial draft majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, OkCupid was one of the first brands to respond, urging followers to tag brands they want to see take action and sign the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement.