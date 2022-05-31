News

Ogilvy alum Robert Mathias joins Forbes Tate Partners

The Washington, DC, comms and public affairs veteran is serving as managing partner, a newly created role.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 6 hours ago

Mathias has also worked at Ogilvy.
Mathias has also worked at Ogilvy.

WASHINGTON: Forbes Tate Partners, a bipartisan government and public affairs advocacy firm, has hired Robert Mathias as managing partner, a newly created role. 

Mathias is reporting to FTP cofounders Jeffrey Forbes, Daniel Tate, Jr. and the firm’s executive committee. He started in the role on May 2.

After building its government and public affairs departments, FTP’s leaders felt the need to create the managing partner position. “We kind of realized, ‘We’re a bunch of lobbyists trying to figure out how to manage,’” Forbes said. “You can do that for a little while but at some point, if you really want to go to the next level, you have to professionalize your management.” 

Mathias will work to drive FTP’s overall growth, including client acquisition, personnel and financial systems management. 

“[I want] to support the continued professionalization of the firm,” he said. “[FTP] is an entrepreneurial and nimble place, a place where people turn on the dime, move quickly and are relentlessly focused on effectiveness. My goal is to help enhance all of those inherent, DNA qualities.” 

Mathias most recently served as chief of external affairs at The National Park Foundation, overseeing marketing, comms and governmental affairs. Prior to that, Mathias was Ogilvy PR’s regional CEO for North America and president of the agency’s Washington office. 

In December 2021, FTP went public on the London stock exchange as part of the Public Policy Holding Company. The firm has worked with companies including T-Mobile, Honda, Uber and UPS, accortding to its website.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

FleishmanHillard launches ‘learning labs’ to support brands with metaverse, Web3

FleishmanHillard launches ‘learning labs’ to support brands with metaverse, Web3

Users will be able to use the platform to see how TikTok campaigns stock up agains other apps. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Emplifi joins TikTok marketing partner platform

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Peter Finn, founding manager, Finn Partners

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program

Coffee Break with Gulden Mesara, chief marketing and communications officer, City of Hope

Coffee Break with Gulden Mesara, chief marketing and communications officer, City of Hope

Mathias has also worked at Ogilvy.

Ogilvy alum Robert Mathias joins Forbes Tate Partners

OkCupid’s new in-app questions reveal if users support LGBTQ+ community

OkCupid’s new in-app questions reveal if users support LGBTQ+ community

PRWeek Pride in PR: Phil Nardone

PRWeek Pride in PR: Phil Nardone

PRWeek unveils Pride in PR 2022

PRWeek unveils Pride in PR 2022

Fans followed BTS to the White House on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BTS to discuss diversity and inclusion at White House press briefing