Ogilvy alum Robert Mathias joins Forbes Tate Partners

WASHINGTON: Forbes Tate Partners, a bipartisan government and public affairs advocacy firm, has hired Robert Mathias as managing partner, a newly created role.

Mathias is reporting to FTP cofounders Jeffrey Forbes, Daniel Tate, Jr. and the firm’s executive committee. He started in the role on May 2.

After building its government and public affairs departments, FTP’s leaders felt the need to create the managing partner position. “We kind of realized, ‘We’re a bunch of lobbyists trying to figure out how to manage,’” Forbes said. “You can do that for a little while but at some point, if you really want to go to the next level, you have to professionalize your management.”

Mathias will work to drive FTP’s overall growth, including client acquisition, personnel and financial systems management.

“[I want] to support the continued professionalization of the firm,” he said. “[FTP] is an entrepreneurial and nimble place, a place where people turn on the dime, move quickly and are relentlessly focused on effectiveness. My goal is to help enhance all of those inherent, DNA qualities.”

Mathias most recently served as chief of external affairs at The National Park Foundation, overseeing marketing, comms and governmental affairs. Prior to that, Mathias was Ogilvy PR’s regional CEO for North America and president of the agency’s Washington office.

In December 2021, FTP went public on the London stock exchange as part of the Public Policy Holding Company. The firm has worked with companies including T-Mobile, Honda, Uber and UPS, accortding to its website.