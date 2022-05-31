How Ukraine is winning the propaganda war
Russia is familiar with using social media to its advantage. Ukraine has a few tricks, too. But instead of exploiting the back-end machinations of social networks for political gain, it’s relentlessly posting some of the realest war reporting ever witnessed from a major conflict – and the cut-through is phenomenal.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>