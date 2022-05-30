UAE agency launches sister business on first anniversary

The Conscious Consultancy has so far worked with globally recognised hospitality brands within the Middle East, including Dubai Expo 2020, Cafe Milano and Alkebulan.

Now, the female-owned agency is opening a London office, and growing its hospitality offering by launching a fully-focused division called The Hungry Consultancy.

The agency says it aims to support minorities in up-and-coming restaurants and shine a light on lesser-known culinary traditions.

So far, The Conscious Consultancy has worked towards these aims by introducing its clients to local suppliers and ingredients within the UAE.

“The hospitality market needs to rethink how it operates,” said founder Khyara Ranaweera. “We are truly excited to help guide our clients through this big reset.”

The Hungry Consultancy will also focus on eliminating food and packaging waste. Ranaweera said: “The fact that food waste accounts for eight per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions means we’re hungry to work with brands that want to tackle both the food and packaging waste issues already, or are open to our suggestions.”

Both agencies currently have 10 staff in all, with most of the team working for both The Conscious Consultancy and The Hungry Consultancy.