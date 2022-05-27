Kivvit hires Greg Jawski and Robin Rosenbaum as MDs

NEW YORK: Kivvit has hired Greg Jawski and Robin Rosenbaum as managing directors in the firm’s New York City and Miami offices, respectively.

Jawski and Rosenbaum started in the newly created roles in May and both report directly to Kivvit founder and CEO Eric Sedler.

Jawski, formerly an EVP, New York and Chicago market leader at Porter Novelli, will support Kivvit clients across all areas of financial comms and corporate reputation, according to a company statement.

“Companies are increasingly seeking corporate reputation counsel as they navigate a post-pandemic world with seismic shifts,” Jawski said via email. “I will be looking to enhance our reputation management, DE&I and internal comms and crisis offerings to help protect and promote brands.”

Rosenbaum, who most recently ran her own boutique travel and tourism marketing consultancy called Albacorps, will drive service and growth for travel, tourism and hospitality accounts. She will also support luxury brand and retail accounts.

“Kivvit’s award-winning work is well known and highly regarded nationally and particularly in public affairs circles,” she said. “My goal is to further demonstrate Kivvit’s broad range of capabilities and raise Kivvit’s profile in the South Florida market.”

Kivvit also announced several other hires.

In Miami, Kivvit also named Carmelina Perea as senior director and Andrew Otazo as associate director.

In Washington, DC, Kivvit hired Myya Passmore as general manager, Evan Keller as principal, DeJoiry McKenzie-Simmons as senior public affairs associate, Ismail Cidic as public affairs associate and Sam Stocks as senior talent associate.

In Kivvit’s New York office, Pakhi Kane has been named general manager and Melissa Ariza as senior associate. The firm also hired Annie Mattix as a public affairs associate in Chicago.