News

Axe names M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as AOR

Edelman continues as lead agency for all other Unilever brands in the US.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

The firm's work with Axe will include product launches.
The firm's work with Axe will include product launches.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Unilever-owned men’s grooming and lifestyle brand Axe has named M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as PR AOR.

The agency started working with the Axe global team in April, said Sarah Pearce, communications manager for Axe. Edelman, the incumbent on the account, continues to be the lead agency for all other Unilever brands in the U.S., Pearce added.

She declined to comment further. 

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America’s work with the brand will include product launches, brand collaborations, programming with music stars, gaming and fragrance campaigns, said Nicholas Petkevich, an account coordinator at the agency.

Axe grooming products include daily fragrance sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products.

Unilever’s Q1 underlying sales rose 7.3%, beating predictions of 4.4% in a company-supplied poll. The company raised prices by 8.3% but its sales volumes fell by 1%, affected by homecare numbers. Unilever hiked prices in Q1 by over 8% to offset higher supply chain and energy costs and said it expects more price increases, CNBC reported.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The firm's work with Axe will include product launches.

Axe names M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as AOR

L-R: Shannon Lawler, Brian Snyder and Nick Head.

AxiCom bulks up senior leadership team

L-R: Michelle Vincent and David Jones.

Mofilm brings on Google exec Michelle Vincent as global CEO

There is a lingering complication to accurately portraying mental health, experts say.

Mental health in the era of COVID and mass shootings

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Witherell was previously a senior partner.

Finn Partners elevates Ryan Witherell to managing partner

Twenty-one people died in Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting

Jennifer Chelstad

Allison+Partners hires Jennifer Chelstad as Seattle office head

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on agency culture

Uptick in boomerang employees puts spotlight on agency culture

LA and London: A tale of two cynics?

LA and London: A tale of two cynics?