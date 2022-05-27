Axe names M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as AOR

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Unilever-owned men’s grooming and lifestyle brand Axe has named M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America as PR AOR.

The agency started working with the Axe global team in April, said Sarah Pearce, communications manager for Axe. Edelman, the incumbent on the account, continues to be the lead agency for all other Unilever brands in the U.S., Pearce added.

She declined to comment further.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America’s work with the brand will include product launches, brand collaborations, programming with music stars, gaming and fragrance campaigns, said Nicholas Petkevich, an account coordinator at the agency.

Axe grooming products include daily fragrance sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products.



Unilever’s Q1 underlying sales rose 7.3%, beating predictions of 4.4% in a company-supplied poll. The company raised prices by 8.3% but its sales volumes fell by 1%, affected by homecare numbers. Unilever hiked prices in Q1 by over 8% to offset higher supply chain and energy costs and said it expects more price increases, CNBC reported.